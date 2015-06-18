Welcome to The Danube Delta & Black Sea Coast
Further south, around Constanţa, a string of lively beach resorts draws a different kind of wildlife altogether. Everywhere you go you'll find evidence of Romania's long historical connections to ancient Greece and Rome, as well as surviving pockets of more recent Turkish, Tartar and Lippovani/Old Believer cultures.
Constanta Private Shore Excursion: Bucharest City Tour with Palace of Parliament
Your private driver-guide will meet you at the pier at 8am, right after you leave the ship. On the 2-hours drive to Bucharest, your private driver-guide will introduce you to the history and culture of Romania, giving you also a great insight into present-day Romania. Both on the way to Bucharest and back water, juice and snacks will be complementary.In Bucharest, we will first embark on a panoramic tour of the city and see the main landmarks of the Romania capital. Many beautiful old buildings from different epochs can be admired on Bucharest's large tree-lined boulevards. In the Village Museum, a beautiful open-air museum, you can see old houses from all over the country, built in different architectural styles.We will also explore the Revolution Square: the former Royal Palace, which is now the National Arts Museum, the equestrian statue of King Carol I, the first Romanian king, the Atheneum, a beautiful concert hall built 1888 is one of the symbols of the city, the University Library and, of course, the former headquarters of the Central Committee of the Communist Party.The Revolution Square is connected to the anti-communist Revolution from December 1989. The former Romanian communist dictator Nicolae Ceausescu held his last speech here, we will also see the balcony from where on December, 21st 1989 he was trying to calm down the Romanian protesters.One of the highlights of this excursion is a visit inside the former Ceausescu Palace, also know as the Palace of Parliament, the second largest building in the world! The tour lasts one hour and will give you a good idea about Ceausescu's megalomania. Our next visit is the seat of the Romanian Orthodox Church, the Patriarch's church on a nearby hill. We will visit the 17th century Romanian Orthodox church and find out more about the Orthodox faith.After the visit, you can have lunch in the Old Town. We will have then a stroll along the streets of this former merchants quarter. Many merchants of Bucharest were Armenian, Jewish and Greek, who left the city after the communists took over. Now, this whole area is full of street cafees and restaurants. You will visit the very fine 18th century Stavropoleos monastery, see the ruins of the former princely court and the impressive Manuc Inn, built in 1808, serving the caravans of merchants coming from the Orient and going further to Transylvania, Budapest and Vienna.In the afternoon, we will drive back to Constanta port and arrive at the ship in time for your departure.
Danube Delta Day Trip from Tulcea
Book a day trip in the Danube Delta and have the chance to visit this amazing place, with many areas unspoiled by human hands. You will have the opportunity to observe the natural elements as the boats go at an average speed of 20 km/h. We will stop at all the points of interest in order to take pictures and savour the images offered by the Delta flora and fauna. Our journey starts with one of the most beautiful regions of the Delta, Garla Sontea and we descend on Channel 36, Garla Sireasa and Garla Sontea. Afterwards we go up and reach Mila 23 village where we will stop and visit the Lotca Museum (lotca - traditional wooden boat used by fishermen in Danube Delta) opened by Ivan Patzaichin, one of the most important sportsmen in Romania with multiple Olympic and world champion medals. We proceed through Radacinos lakes, Trei Iezere, Bogdaproste (when the water level allows it) and we enter the Old Danube, the Madgearu Canal and after a lot of amazing sceneries we reach Letea village. We continue our trip by jeep in order to visit Letea Forest, the northernmost subtropical forest in Europe. You will have the opportunity to observe wild horses, oaks grown on salty sand and many other attractions of the place, depending on the season. Next, our local experience includes visiting Letea village, talking to the people and, optionally, a traditional fish lunch at a very beautiful and clean local household. After, we will start our journey back to Tulcea, but we can assure you that everything looks completely different, you will not recognise the place that you went through.Meeting point: the pier at Port Aval – Tulcea at 08:00 AM Trip duration: 10-12 hours
Safari Experience in the Danube Delta
Day 1 | Departure from Bucharest Your day trip will start early in the morning when our tour guide will pick you up. From Bucharest, you will be directly transferred to Tulcea, the place where the Danube River splits into three channels. Also known as Europe’s Amazon River, the Danube Delta is filled with rare species of plants and birds, and offer a rare opportunity to enjoy the unspoiled nature. At 16:00 we will leave for a traditional fishing village located in the heart of the Danube Delta, Mila 23. The village was founded by the Lipovans, a group of Russian refugees that blend in perfectly with the surrounding scenery. Certain areas of the Delta can only be explored via rowing boats or kayaks, and the narrow channels surrounded by tall trees and lush vegetation stand as a barrier between civilization and unspoiled nature. Day 2 | Danube Delta – Sulina After breakfast, we will leave for one of the oldest human settlements in Romania by following the Sulina Branch. The port of Sulina was mentioned for the first time more than 1,000 years ago under the name of Selina, and it the most eastern point in Romania. Here, we will the most important landmarks, such as the old churches, the 55 feet tall lighthouse located in the middle of the town, the museum inside the lighthouse, and the St. Alexander and St. Nicholas Cathedral. In Sulina, we will enjoy a warm delicious lunch at a local guesthouse on the shore, and then we will take a bus trip to the nearby beach. Here, you will have 3 to 4 hours at your disposal, and you can swim in the sea, relax on the shore, or take a stroll along the beach. Upon request, you can take a relaxing walk through the beautiful Sulina cemetery, and then reunite with the rest of the group on the beach. Day 3 | Day trip to the Letea Village and Forest After a delicious breakfast, we will take a boat to the Letea, a beautiful village filled with numerous traditional houses built with wood and clay, with thatched roofs and painted in lively shades of blue and green. After touring the village, we will take a car ride to the nearby forest, the northernmost subtropical forest in Europe. Here, you will see the world’s only oak forest on salty sand, lianas, and a subtropical flora that cannot be found elsewhere in Romania, as well as the famous wild horses of the Danube Delta. Upon returning from the forest we will take a short walking tour through the village to see and photograph the traditional houses. Lunch will be served back at the guest house, and after a few hours, we will go see the sunset. The rest of the day is at your disposal. Day 4 | Departure After breakfast, you will be transferred to Tulcea by boat, and then we will take a car back to Bucharest.
Private Arrival Transfer: Airport to Constanta Arrival Hotel Transfer
Skip the stress of finding a taxi or sharing a shuttle at the start of your trip. Simply enter your details when you book, pay in advance, and then show your voucher to your driver when you land at Mihail Kogalniceanu International Airport (CND).Sit back and enjoy the approximately 35-minute ride in a private vehicle, without worrying about taxi meters or getting lost. Service is available to Constanta and Mamaia Resort. Vehicles are less than 3 years old.Please note: Price listed is per person. Each traveler is allowed a maximum of 1 suitcase and 1 carry-on bag. Oversized or excessive luggage (e.g. surfboards, golf clubs or bikes) may have certain restrictions.
Private Departure Transfer: Constanta Departure Hotel to Bucharest Airport Transfer
Skip the stress of booking a taxi or finding a shuttle service when it’s time to depart Romania. Just enter your details when you book, pay in advance, and then show your voucher to your driver during hotel pickup.Travel in a private vehicle less than 3 years old on the approximately 2.5-hour drive from Constanta to Bucharest Henri Coandă International Airport (OTP, also known as Otopeni International Airport).Please note: Price is per person. Each traveler is allowed a maximum of 1 suitcase and 1 carry-on bag. Oversized or excessive luggage (e.g. surfboards, golf clubs or bikes) may have certain restrictions.
Private Arrival or Departure Transfer: Airport to Constanta Arrival or Departure Hotel Transfer
Private Airport Shuttle to and from Mihail Kogalniceanu Airport. Pick up or drop off in Constanta or Mamaia Resort.Up to 3 pax per car.AC carStation wagon carChildren friendly English spoken driversTravel time 40 minutes.Each traveler is allowed a maximum of 1 suitcase and 1 carry-on bag. Oversized or excessive luggage (e.g. surfboards, golf clubs or bikes) may have certain restrictionsEnjoy a complimentary hotel pickup and transfer from your centrally located to your accommodations to the airport Mihail Kogalniceanu Before taking flight, take part in a short safety briefing. Departing from Mihail Kogalniceanu Airport, you'll first head to Constanta and then we willl reach Mamaia resort.With a guaranteed window seat, you can sit back and relax.