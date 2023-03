At Str Armeană's southern end, this 16th-century church was built on earlier foundations – records attest to a wooden church consecrated here by a Byzantine bishop in 1330. Over ensuing centuries, it was refurbished by various princes (like the great Petru Rareş in 1534). With its two towers, large domes and iconostasis, today's church combines Byzantine, Gothic Moldavian, Wallachian and baroque styles.