Church of the Three Hierarchs

Built by Prince Vasile Lupu between 1637 and 1639, and restored between 1882 and 1904, this is one of Iaşi's most beautiful churches. Its exterior stone pattern work is exquisite and reveals Turkish, Georgian and Armenian influences. It also contains the marble tombs of Prince Lupu and his family (to the left), plus those of Prince Alexandru Ioan Cuza (to the right) and Moldavian prince Dimitrie Cantemir.

In 1994 the church reopened as a monastery. The three saints are celebrated here on 30 January with an all-monk choir performance.