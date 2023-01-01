Golia Monastery

Iaşi

This beautiful late Renaissance–style monastery is guarded by thick walls and the 30m-high Golia tower, which you can climb (120 steps) for views out over the city. The 17th-century church is notable for its vibrant Byzantine frescoes and intricately carved doorways, and features bastions from 1667. The complex also contains a small museum dedicated to writer and one-time resident Ion Creangă (1837–89), renowned for his Moldavian folklore–inspired short stories.

After repeated fires and closure from 1900 to 1947, the monastery was rejuvenated in 1992 and renovations continue.

