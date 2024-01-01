Considered Iaşi's oldest church, the stone-and-brick Armenian Church (1395) has been extensively renovated since 1803. As a result, most original architectural flourishes have been eliminated, though Armenian stone inscriptions from the 14th century remain intact and traces of the original building can be seen around the entrance. The church is often closed.
Armenian Church
Iaşi
Contact
Address
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
0.36 MILES
Iaşi's premier attraction and symbol of the city is the grandiose Gothic-revival Palace of Culture that dominates the horizon at the southern end of B-dul…
0.18 MILES
This beautiful late Renaissance–style monastery is guarded by thick walls and the 30m-high Golia tower, which you can climb (120 steps) for views out over…
2.17 MILES
Iaşi's Botanical Gardens are Romania’s first (1856) and largest (100 hectares). They sprawl across Parcul Exposiţiei's western side and offer 21km of…
0.35 MILES
The art museum occupies much of the Palace of Culture's 1st floor, with some 24 chambers of paintings organised according to category: Romanian modern art…
Moldavian Metropolitan Cathedral
0.33 MILES
This cavernous cathedral, built between 1833 and 1839, was designed by architect Alexandru Orascu and decorated by painter Gheorghe Tattarescu. Since 1889…
0.28 MILES
Built by Prince Vasile Lupu between 1637 and 1639, and restored between 1882 and 1904, this is one of Iaşi's most beautiful churches. Its exterior stone…
Alexandru Ioan Cuza University
1.17 MILES
This is the impressive headquarters of Romania's first university, founded in 1860. The building dates from around the turn of the 20th century and the…
Mihai Eminescu Museum of Literature
1.54 MILES
This museum documents the writings, life and loves of Eminescu (1850–89), Romania’s favourite writer and poet. The great love of the married poet,…
Nearby Iaşi attractions
0.04 MILES
At Str Armeană's southern end, this 16th-century church was built on earlier foundations – records attest to a wooden church consecrated here by a…
0.18 MILES
Built in 1841 over a 1615 church foundation, the Bărboi has an eccentric combination of a Byzantine stone-and-brick interior and a neoclassical portico…
0.18 MILES
This beautiful late Renaissance–style monastery is guarded by thick walls and the 30m-high Golia tower, which you can climb (120 steps) for views out over…
0.2 MILES
A statue of the late Jewish poet and playwright Avram (Abraham) Goldfaden stands near the Vasile Alecsandri National Theatre. Goldfaden is considered a…
0.24 MILES
Run by the city's ever-dwindling Jewish community, this tiny, hard-to-find museum is currently the only source of background information on Jewish history…
0.25 MILES
Inside 17th-century Dosoftei House is a small literary museum holding some of the oldest printed books in Romanian, dating back several centuries…
7. Memorial to the Victims of the 1989 Revolution
0.25 MILES
A memorial to the victims of the 1989 anticommunist fight stands near the entrance to the Palace of Culture.
0.26 MILES
The Great Synagogue, built in 1671, is wedged between concrete apartment blocks. At the time of research, the synagogue was closed for renovation. Victims…