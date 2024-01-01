Statue of Ştefan cel Mare

Iaşi

A dramatic equestrian statue of Moldavian prince Ştefan cel Mare, dating from 1883, stands in front of the Palace of Culture.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Palace of Culture

    Palace of Culture

    0.05 MILES

    Iaşi's premier attraction and symbol of the city is the grandiose Gothic-revival Palace of Culture that dominates the horizon at the southern end of B-dul…

  • Golia Monastery

    Golia Monastery

    0.5 MILES

    This beautiful late Renaissance–style monastery is guarded by thick walls and the 30m-high Golia tower, which you can climb (120 steps) for views out over…

  • Botanical Gardens

    Botanical Gardens

    2.32 MILES

    Iaşi's Botanical Gardens are Romania’s first (1856) and largest (100 hectares). They sprawl across Parcul Exposiţiei's western side and offer 21km of…

  • Art Museum

    Art Museum

    0.04 MILES

    The art museum occupies much of the Palace of Culture's 1st floor, with some 24 chambers of paintings organised according to category: Romanian modern art…

  • Moldavian Metropolitan Cathedral

    Moldavian Metropolitan Cathedral

    0.32 MILES

    This cavernous cathedral, built between 1833 and 1839, was designed by architect Alexandru Orascu and decorated by painter Gheorghe Tattarescu. Since 1889…

  • Church of the Three Hierarchs

    Church of the Three Hierarchs

    0.15 MILES

    Built by Prince Vasile Lupu between 1637 and 1639, and restored between 1882 and 1904, this is one of Iaşi's most beautiful churches. Its exterior stone…

  • Alexandru Ioan Cuza University

    Alexandru Ioan Cuza University

    1.32 MILES

    This is the impressive headquarters of Romania's first university, founded in 1860. The building dates from around the turn of the 20th century and the…

  • Mihai Eminescu Museum of Literature

    Mihai Eminescu Museum of Literature

    1.7 MILES

    This museum documents the writings, life and loves of Eminescu (1850–89), Romania’s favourite writer and poet. The great love of the married poet,…

