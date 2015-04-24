Welcome to Moldavia & the Bucovina Monasteries
Top experiences in Moldavia & the Bucovina Monasteries
Iasi City Private Tour
You will enjoy a few pleasant hours in one of the largest cities in Romania. In Iasi you will enter a bohemian atmosphere present in the town’s old parts and surroundings but also it brings to you an animated occidental lifestyle. Our tour starts at the Palace of Culture, an edifice built in neogothic style on the old ruins of the mediaeval Royal Court, the city’s symbol where you will meet with your travel guide who will introduce you to the town’s history. In our tour you will have the opportunity to visit all the main attractions, most of them being situated in the proximity of Stefan Cel Mare Street, an animated promenade place with coffee shops, terraces and stores. The religious interests of the city are also part of our tour. We’ll be visiting the Three Hierarchs Church and the Metropolitan Cathedral. On our walking tour you will have the chance to admire the Roznovanu Palace, built in the 18th century, which in our days hosts the city hall. An important attraction on our list is the Vasile Alecsandri National Theatre, the oldest one in Romania. At the end of the street we will reach the Union Square, an important historic part of the city where we’ll visit the Union Museum. From here a bus will take you to a local restaurant, Bolta Rece, for a tasty traditional lunch.In the second part of the tour you will be seized by the peace induce by Golia Monastery where you will also enjoy a beautiful view over the whole city from the tower. Our tour ends in Copou hill, the house of Romania's first university, and we’ll visit one of Romania’s largest Botanical Gardens where you will be surrounded by colourful flowers and plants spread on 17,5 ha of land. The tour will end with a marvellous view over the city from Cetatuia hill where we will also visit the monastery with the same name surrounded by fortifications with towers on the corners. Tour highlights:The Palace of Culture – The Palace of Culture in Iasi is the main attraction point of the Moldavian capital. The Palace has a flamboyant neogothic style, with ornamental details and heraldic elements outside. Unfortunately, the consolidation and renovation works are not finished yet.The Metropolitan Cathedral is the largest Orthodox church in Romania built in the Italian Renaissance style. The cathedral was consecrated on 23 April 1887, in the presence of King Carol I and Queen Elisabeth. The interior is also stunning with influences of the Italian neoclassicism to be noticed in the four biblical scenes. The Three Hierarchs Church is a unique monument of its kind, a repository of the cultural and spiritual life of Moldavia. The inside reflects the founder’s aspiration to the Byzantine world as it combines traditional structures and shapes with precious materials and a sumptuous decoration.
Rural Experience from Iasi
You will meet with your guide and enjoy a day trip to one of the most beautiful regions in the country. Discover the wilderness of the Carpathians, the fresh air, the wonderful mountain landscapes and the serenity of this area. We will start with a visit to Neamţ monastery, the oldest monastic establishment for monks which shelters an impressive, well-preserved library. Nor far is the Neamt fortress – an important military and historical objective that survived the siege of Sultan Mehmed II, the conqueror of Constantinople. We will take a stroll up the hill and enjoy the beautiful view offered from this impressive fort. We will continue with a one of a kind experience: you will visit a bison reservations and have the opportunity to observe the wilderness. Our journey continues with a visit to Agapia, not only a charming church and a great tourist attraction but also an important center of promoting the traditional crafts. Be amazed by the picturesque traditional villages where time seems to be standing still. The locals still use horse-drawn carts and prepare food above an open fire with ingredients from their back yard. Witness their vivid tapestry of old customs, handicrafts and folklore by visiting the Nicolae Popa Museum. You will have the opportunity to study the symbols of the national costumes. Try on the traditional costumes and take pictures so you will have some one of a kind souvenirs! Afterwards, you will be transferred back to Iasi.
Hiking Tour in the Bicaz Gorges from Iasi
On our biking tour we will head to the Bicaz Gorges, where the region offers an amazing scenery. Lakes, rapid springs, waterfalls, rocky peaks and exciting landscapes are just waiting to be discovered. In this area we can explore hidden caves, we can spot the famous rupicapra (chamois) in its natural habitat or we can hike on wild tracks. A wide range of activities can be done during this trip and you can choose from the following: Hiking in the Sugau Gorges and the nearby routes (2-3 hours of moderate effort). We will climb and cross the mountain through the Tunnel Cave in order to reach a bellevue point from where you can have a beautiful view over the Bicaz Gorges. On the way you will witness the beauties of the calcareous cliffs and the relict pine forests. Hiking around the Red Lake, the largest alpine lake in Romania (1-2 hours with little effort). Here you can admire the natural barrage lake and you can take a short ride on a boat. Hiking in Bicajel gorges (2-3 hours of moderate effort). The small Bicajel River forms a spectacular landscape and a path takes us above the cliffs of Bicaz Gorges, right in the den of the chamois. Hiking in the Garden of fairies and Suhardul mic (2-3 hours of moderate effort). The spectacular aerial view given over the Bicaz Gorges and the Red lake is one of a kind. We will reach the Suhardul Mic Peak at 1345 m. Starting point: Hotel or any other pick-up point at 08:00 am Difficulty: Low - High – depending on the client’s desires and choices Duration: 4 up to 6 hours of hiking and enjoying mountain outdoor experience
The Complete Walking Tour of Iasi
The tour starts in Unirii Square, one of the central spots of the city where you can easily notice the different architectural influence and the impact of the communist style. Walking down on the main boulevard of Iasi, Stefan cel Mare, you'll observe the most iconic landmarks in the city, including the Metropolitan Cathedral, the Church of Three Hierarchs, the National Theatre ‘Vasile Alecsandri’, the oldest in the country.The boulevard opens up to one of the most impressive administrative monuments in the country, the Neo-Gothic style Palace of Culture, inaugurated in 1925 after 19 years of construction works. Step inside to admire the interiors, optional visits at the four museums inside and the clock tower where the carillon clock mechanism can be observed.The 17th century Golia Monastery is next on the list. Only a 10 minutes from the Palace of Culture, this is one of the fortified monasteries – 9 meters tall and 1 meter thick walls – still intact in this part of Romania. We take the car and quickly reach the University, the main academic symbol of Iasi. We visit the 'Hall of the Lost Steps", a true contemporary art gallery with frescoes that cover the entire height of the walls, made by one of the most important Romanian painters of the 20th century, Sabin Balasa. The last stop before lunch is in the same building, visiting one of the most beautiful public libraries in Europe..Lunch at own expense.The final part of the itinerary includes a walk around the old streets near the park Copou and the visit of Cetatuia Monastery, one of the oldest historical monuments in Iasi.
Iasi and Bucovina Three Days Private Tour
Day 1: Iasi City Tour Visit of the city of the seven hills, Iasi, the largest city in Eastern Romania.The itinerary combines hundreds of years old churches, the Palace of Culture, one of the most impressive in Romania, a contemporary art gallery, a splendid library and plenty of stories about the history of the city. This is a walking tour, comfortable shoes are recommended. Accommodation: 4 stars hotel in Iasi/Food and drinks at own expenseDay 2: Discovering Bucovina Drive early morning to Bucovina, the region of the churches painted with ample Byzantine frescoes that tell the story of the Bible even after hundreds of years. Two of the most beautiful, Moldovita and Sucevita, will be visited on this day. Plus, the itinerary includes a stop at the black pottery center from Marginea, the only one of this kind in Romania, and the Painted Eggs Museum from Moldovita. All the attractions of the day are unique and representative for the spirituality and cultural heritage of Bucovina. Accommodation: 4 stars guest house in Gura Humorului/Food and drinks at own expense, except breakfastDay 3: More painted churches and Ruginoasa Palace The tour continues with two more visits at the painted monasteries from Humor and Voronet,both part of the UNESCO patrimony. Drive back to Iasi and stop to visit to the 19th century Palace of Ruginoasa.Food and drinks at own expense, except breakfast
Departure Transfers in Iasi
Let us make your departure hassle free. We bring you a personalized meet and great service for departure transfers, ensuring you and your guest an efficiently and effectively departure. You don’t need to wait for a cab or to spend a fortune on transfers and make the most of the end of your holiday. Great transfers in Iasi, from the hotel or any other destination in Iasi to the airport. Available 24/7.You will be transported by a private air-conditioned vehicle and whatever day or time you may arrive, your driver will be there to meet you with a smile! After booking you will be provided with a travel voucher to present to the driver.