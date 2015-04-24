Iasi City Private Tour

You will enjoy a few pleasant hours in one of the largest cities in Romania. In Iasi you will enter a bohemian atmosphere present in the town’s old parts and surroundings but also it brings to you an animated occidental lifestyle. Our tour starts at the Palace of Culture, an edifice built in neogothic style on the old ruins of the mediaeval Royal Court, the city’s symbol where you will meet with your travel guide who will introduce you to the town’s history. In our tour you will have the opportunity to visit all the main attractions, most of them being situated in the proximity of Stefan Cel Mare Street, an animated promenade place with coffee shops, terraces and stores. The religious interests of the city are also part of our tour. We’ll be visiting the Three Hierarchs Church and the Metropolitan Cathedral. On our walking tour you will have the chance to admire the Roznovanu Palace, built in the 18th century, which in our days hosts the city hall. An important attraction on our list is the Vasile Alecsandri National Theatre, the oldest one in Romania. At the end of the street we will reach the Union Square, an important historic part of the city where we’ll visit the Union Museum. From here a bus will take you to a local restaurant, Bolta Rece, for a tasty traditional lunch.In the second part of the tour you will be seized by the peace induce by Golia Monastery where you will also enjoy a beautiful view over the whole city from the tower. Our tour ends in Copou hill, the house of Romania's first university, and we’ll visit one of Romania’s largest Botanical Gardens where you will be surrounded by colourful flowers and plants spread on 17,5 ha of land. The tour will end with a marvellous view over the city from Cetatuia hill where we will also visit the monastery with the same name surrounded by fortifications with towers on the corners. Tour highlights:The Palace of Culture – The Palace of Culture in Iasi is the main attraction point of the Moldavian capital. The Palace has a flamboyant neogothic style, with ornamental details and heraldic elements outside. Unfortunately, the consolidation and renovation works are not finished yet.The Metropolitan Cathedral is the largest Orthodox church in Romania built in the Italian Renaissance style. The cathedral was consecrated on 23 April 1887, in the presence of King Carol I and Queen Elisabeth. The interior is also stunning with influences of the Italian neoclassicism to be noticed in the four biblical scenes. The Three Hierarchs Church is a unique monument of its kind, a repository of the cultural and spiritual life of Moldavia. The inside reflects the founder’s aspiration to the Byzantine world as it combines traditional structures and shapes with precious materials and a sumptuous decoration.