A couple of blocks east of Carol I Park along Calea Şerban Vodă (near metro Tineretului) is the bigger Youth Park, where various sporting events and open-air concerts take place in the Sports & Culture Palace. It's been thoroughly renovated and has lots of space and playground equipment for younger children to run and play.
Youth Park
Bucharest
