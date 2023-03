About 1km southwest of Piaţa Unirii, Carol I Park was inaugurated in 1906. The main sights here are an eternal flame burning for an unknown soldier and a 20m black-granite mausoleum. The mausoleum, topped with five arches made of red Swedish granite, was put up in memory of the ‘Heroes for the Struggle for the People’s and the Homeland’s Liberty for Socialism’. Enter the park from the north at Piaţa Libertăţii or from the south along Calea Şerban Vodă.