The lava flow from a 1977 eruption went through Piton Ste-Rose, split when it came to the church and reformed again on the other side. Many people see the church's escape as a miracle of divine intervention. A wooden log 'washed up' by the lava now forms the lectern inside the church, while the stained-glass windows depict various stages of the eruption.

It's about 4.5km south of Ste-Rose.