In April 2007, in one of the most violent eruptions ever recorded, an impressive lava flow was formed, about 2km north of Pointe du Tremblet. The road was cut off for several months. It's a primal experience to drive through the barren moonscape that is this huge expanse of solidified, pure-black lava field. It's forbidden to walk across the lava flow, but a viewing platform has been built just off the RN2.