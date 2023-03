In 1986 the lava unusually flowed south of Le Grand Brûlé to reach the sea at Pointe de la Table, a headland that lies a few hundred metres north of Puits Arabe. This eruption added over 30 hectares to the island's area, more than 450 people had to be evacuated and several homes were lost. An interpretative trail has been set up and makes for a lovely hike on the basaltic cliffs pounded by the ocean.