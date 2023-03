For a complete change of pace and atmosphere, consider spending some time in the protected 159-hectare Forêt Ste-Marguerite, way up in the hills. Fans of flora will get their kicks here; there are over 150 indigenous species of plants. A network of easy walking trails snakes through the quiet forest.

Take the RN3 in the direction of Plaine-des-Palmistes until you reach a roundabout at Chemin Ceinture; Forêt Ste-Marguerite is signed on the left.