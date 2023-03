Around 12km southwest of St-Benoît along the road towards Plaine-des-Palmistes is the 3km road to Grand Étang (Big Pond). This pretty picnic spot lies at the bottom of an almost-vertical ridge separating it from the Rivière des Marsouins valley. Most people simply walk around the lake, following a well-defined path. It's muddy in places, but shouldn't take more than three hours from the car park, including a side trip to an impressive waterfall.