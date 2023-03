A fabulous place to chill out is this aptly named viewpoint, in upcountry Bras-Panon. From Bras-Panon, take the road to St-André, then turn left onto the D59 (in the direction of Vincendo, Bellevue) for about 9km (follow the signs) until you reach a car park. From there, follow the meandering trail signed L'Eden. After about 20 minutes, you'll discover a wonderfully secluded picnic spot locals wish you hadn't. The views of the coast are incomparable.