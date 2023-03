You've reached the end of the world! The Plaine des Sables is a wide windswept plain, made of ashes. With its lunar landscape, it could form a perfect backdrop for a new version of Mad Max. From the Pas des Sables, the road plunges down to the plain and becomes a dirt road with some potholes (but it’s OK with a car) before continuing uphill to Pas de Bellecombe – it's easily one of the most scenic roads in Réunion.