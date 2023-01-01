If you need to cool off, the Bassin Boeuf waterfall beckons with its enticing natural pools fringed with stone slabs, ideal for picnicking and sunbathing. Well worth the detour.

From Ste-Suzanne, follow the D51 towards Bagatelle for about 7km until the signpost 'Bassin Boeuf'. Leave your car at the small parking area and walk several minutes down a dirt road to the Rivière Ste-Suzanne. To get to the waterfall, cross the river and follow the path on the right for about five minutes.

You can also access Bassin Nicole, another lovely waterfall that is downstream (it's visible from the dirt road leading to the Rivière Ste-Suzanne).