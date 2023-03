At Domaine du Grand Hazier, a superb 18th-century sugar-planter's residence about 3km southwest of Ste-Suzanne, you'll find La Vanilleraie, where you can see vanilla preparation and drying processes and also purchase vanilla pods. Guided tours are available at 9am, 10am, 11am, 2pm, 3pm and 4pm. The manager speaks English.