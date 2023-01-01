Sucrerie de Bois-Rouge

This sugar refinery is on the coast 3km north of St-André. During the cane harvest (July to early December) visitors are shown around the huge, high-tech plant, following the process from the delivery of the cut cane to the final glittering crystals. The two-hour tour includes the neighbouring distillery, where the by-products are made into rum. From January to June, you can only visit the distillery. There's a shop, Tafia et Galabé, where you can sip (and buy) the good stuff.

Children under seven years aren't allowed into the refinery. Wear closed shoes.