It would be a sin to visit Les Makes and not take the forest road that leads to this viewpoint, another 10km further uphill. The view over the entire Cirque de Cilaos and the surrounding craggy summits that jab the skyline will be etched in your memory forever. La Fenêtre is also a wonderful picnic spot, and there are a few walking options in the area. Hint: arrive early, before it gets cloudy.