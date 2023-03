Head to the Marvellous Rock for an eagle-eye panorama of Cilaos. It's accessible on foot or by road. From Cilaos, take the road to Bras-Sec. The turnoff to La Roche Merveilleuse is signposted on the left after about 2km. Bring a picnic – the setting is enchanting and there are a few kiosques (wooden shelters) to protect picnickers from any rain.