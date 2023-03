From the viewpoint at Pas de Bellecombe (2311m), the 'entrance' to the volcanic area, you'll be rewarded with mesmerising views of the volcano and its outer crater, known as Enclos Fouqué. The very photogenic, small scoria cone with bizarre ochre hues you can see to the east in Enclos Fouqué is Formica Leo. The main crater, the 900m-wide Dolomieu Crater, is active.