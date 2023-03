Inland between Le Baril and St-Philippe, don't miss the 3-hectare garden, Le Jardin des Parfums et des Épices. It contains over 1500 species in a natural setting in the Mare Longue forest, 3km west of St-Philippe. Knowledgeable and enthusiastic guides present the island's history, economy and culture through the plants; tours are in French and last 90 minutes.

There's also a shop where you can buy local spices, essential oils and jams.