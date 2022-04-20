Getty Images/Gallo Images

El Yunque & East Coast

The east coast is Puerto Rico shrink-wrapped; a tantalizing taste of almost everything the island has to offer squeezed into an area you can drive across in a couple of hours. Sodden rainforest teems with noisy wildlife and jungle waterfalls at El Yunque National Forest, the Commonwealth’s tropical gem. Down at sea level, beach lovers bask on the icing-sugar sand of Playa Luquillo.

Unvarnished Fajardo is the island’s uncrowned water-sports capital, where adventurers kayak, dive, snorkel and fish, and yachters park their sailboats. Golfers and those craving a one-stop holiday will find delight in the highest concentration of large, upscale resorts outside San Juan.

Cutting through the region like a thin, green ribbon is the Northeast Ecological Corridor, a slender tract of undeveloped and endangered pristine land featuring one of Puerto Rico’s stunning bioluminescent bays at Las Cabezas de San Juan Reserva Natural.

Explore El Yunque & East Coast

  • El Yunque National Forest

    El Yunque National Forest is one of Puerto Rico’s crown jewels with nearly 29,000 acres of lush, mountainous terrain scattered with waterfalls, rushing…

  • Cabezas de San Juan Reserva Natural

    A nodule of land on Puerto Rico’s northeast tip, this Para La Naturaleza–run reserve protects the Laguna Grande bioluminescent bay, rare flora and fauna,…

  • R

    Reserva Natural Humedal Punta Tuna

    This lush wetland reserve spans 1.4 miles of coastline, just north of the Faro Punta Tuna. Interpretive trails through the mangroves and along the beach…

  • Playa Luquillo

    Along with its must-visit kioskos, Luquillo is synonymous with its fabulous – and hugely popular – beach. Set on a calm, northwest-facing bay and…

  • M

    Medio Mundo y Daguao Reserva Natural

    Pioneering nonprofit Para la Naturaleza acquired 3408 acres of land in the Roosevelt Roads US Navy base for conservation purposes. Currently, it offers…

  • La Mina Falls

    At the time of research, La Mina Trail was closed for repair, due to reopen in 2021. Check the El Yunque National Forest website (www.fs.usda.gov/elyunque…

  • E

    El Faro de las Cabezas de San Juan

    Built in 1882, El Faro de las Cabezas de San Juan is Puerto Rico’s oldest lighthouse. Adorned with rich neoclassical detail and topped by a distinctive…

