Reserva Natural Humedal Punta Tuna

This lush wetland reserve spans 1.4 miles of coastline, just north of the Faro Punta Tuna. Interpretive trails through the mangroves and along the beach impart interesting information about the ecology, flora and fauna, and a lookout tower makes it easier to spot wildlife, especially in the mornings. Well-maintained trails are suitable for vision-impaired and physically challenged visitors, including apps that 'read' signage. The small visitors center has knowledgeable and enthusiastic staff; guided walking and driving tours are available upon request.

The beach here, Playa Larga, is gorgeous in an untouched way. Be careful in the water – riptides make it dangerous for all but the strongest swimmers.