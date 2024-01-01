The elaborately carved former customs house is filled with Morse memorabilia. Call ahead as hours vary and the building is often closed for ‘renovations.’
Antigua Casa de Aduana
Ponce & South Coast
Contact
Address
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
29.17 MILES
El Yunque National Forest is one of Puerto Rico’s crown jewels with nearly 29,000 acres of lush, mountainous terrain scattered with waterfalls, rushing…
20.56 MILES
The St Christopher canyon is so unexpected – both in location and appearance – that it takes many a breath away. The deep green chasm seemingly drops out…
Reserva Natural Humedal Punta Tuna
12.37 MILES
This lush wetland reserve spans 1.4 miles of coastline, just north of the Faro Punta Tuna. Interpretive trails through the mangroves and along the beach…
Reserva Natural Humacao Efraín Archilla Díez
23.08 MILES
Almost 3200 acres of former sugarcane plantation has been given back to nature at this gem of a nature reserve. Mangroves and palm trees provide shade for…
Reserva Nacional de Investigación Estuarina de Bahía de Jobos
10.35 MILES
Bursting with wildlife, the National Estuarine Research Reserve at Bahía de Jobos is an enormous protected mangrove bay, one of Puerto Rico's largest and…
10.63 MILES
Crumbling monuments to the sugar industry are evident everywhere in Puerto Rico's southeast, but there’s no more heartbreaking reminder of departed ‘King…
17.31 MILES
This nest of boulders crests a hilltop alongside the Ruta Panorámica (Hwy 7718 here), just south of Aibonito. Once the ‘thinking place’ of Ponce-born…
Centro Educativo Amigos de las Tortugas Marinas
12.73 MILES
A project of the nonprofit ATMAR, this one-room nature center is jam-packed with exhibits on Puerto Rico's various sea turtles. Skulls, shells and even…
Nearby Ponce & South Coast attractions
1.61 MILES
A scruffy but uncrowded strip of beach near the Centro Vacacional Punta Guilarte. Be aware that the waters here do suffer from pollution. It’s about 3km…
3.66 MILES
On the northern side of the plaza, this museum was built as a criollo-style town house in 1887 to house the wealthy Cautiño family, who profited from cane…
3.9 MILES
This fine-arts center stands west of town in the former home of the Puerto Rican High Court. The collection focuses on emerging and established Puerto…
4. Area Recreativa Real Patillas
7.85 MILES
A potential stopping place on Hwy 184 in the southern half of Bosque Estatal de Carite with the standard facilities of areas recreativas (recreational…
5. Area Recreativa Charco Azul
8.98 MILES
This is a great stop for a picnic if you're passing through the forest, and you can stroll to the Charco Azul natural pool via the appropriately named…
9.63 MILES
Bosque Estatal de Carite is a forest reserve located less than an hour's drive south of San Juan. It's most famous for the dozens of lechoneras …
7. Reserva Nacional de Investigación Estuarina de Bahía de Jobos
10.35 MILES
Bursting with wildlife, the National Estuarine Research Reserve at Bahía de Jobos is an enormous protected mangrove bay, one of Puerto Rico's largest and…
10.63 MILES
Crumbling monuments to the sugar industry are evident everywhere in Puerto Rico's southeast, but there’s no more heartbreaking reminder of departed ‘King…