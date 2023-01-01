Centro de Bellas Artes

This fine-arts center stands west of town in the former home of the Puerto Rican High Court. The collection focuses on emerging and established Puerto Rican artists (including a somewhat humorous set of reproductions). The works are engaging in themselves but the enthusiastic tour (available in English) is worth taking for the snippets of insight into the culture that the art is themed around.

The adjoining galleries are hung with student works from the school across the street and some dusty dioramas on Taíno culture.