Centro Educativo Amigos de las Tortugas Marinas

A project of the nonprofit ATMAR, this one-room nature center is jam-packed with exhibits on Puerto Rico's various sea turtles. Skulls, shells and even unhatched eggs help to round out the written information and videos. Bilingual staff guide visitors through the room, sharing facts and anecdotes. ATMAR also conducts night patrols to spot nesting leatherbacks in season (weekends from mid-April to mid-June), and in June and July they release the newborns into the sea. Email for dates and times.

The center also has a conference room that accommodates 25 people and two bedrooms for interns and researchers; it's possible to volunteer during the nesting and hatching season.