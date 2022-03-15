Enchantingly wild beaches backed by rugged cliffs form the setting of this sleepy seaside village. The main street terminates at the cliff, and from there paths lead to the attractive sands below. Quieter than Vila Nova, Zambujeira attracts a backpacker, surfy crowd, though in August the town is a party place and hosts the massive music fest, Festival Sudoeste. The high-season crowds obscure Zambujeira’s out-of-season charms: fresh fish in family-run restaurants, blustering clifftop walks and a dramatic, empty coast.