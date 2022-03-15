Getty Images/iStockphoto

Trás-os-Montes

In Trás-os-Montes, despite its clutch of large towns, rural life is still the region’s heart and soul, from the southwest’s steep vineyard-clad hillsides, to the olive groves, almond orchards and rugged canyon-lands of the sun-baked east, and the chestnut-shaded, heathery highlands of the north.

  • Casa de Mateus

    Famously depicted on bottles of Mateus rosé, the 18th-century Casa de Mateus is one of Portugal’s great baroque masterpieces – probably the work of…

  • F

    Fisgas de Ermelo

    Just north of the town of Ermelo, on the N304 between Vila Real and Mondim de Basto, is a turn-off to the dramatic Fisgas de Ermelo waterfalls. From this…

  • M

    Miradouro Fraga do Puio

    Overlooking a dramatic bend in the Douro just south of the village of Picote, this viewpoint is a dramatic spot to watch the sunset.

  • C

    Cidadela

    Climb uphill from Largo de São Vicente and you’ll soon set foot inside the astonishingly well-preserved 12th-century citadel. People still live in its…

  • R

    Rio de Onor

    This lovely little town of 70 souls situated in the eastern half of the park is entirely unfazed by the Spanish–Portuguese border splicing it down the…

  • M

    Museu do Abade de Baçal

    Set in a restored 18th-century bishop’s palace, this is one of Portugal’s best regional museums. Its diverse collections include local artefacts from the…

  • E

    Ermelo

    The 800-year-old village of Ermelo is famous for its schist cottages capped with fairy-tale slate roofs that seem to have been constructed from broken…

  • T

    Torre de Menagem

    The lovely Torre de Menagem (castle keep) stands alone on a grassy embankment behind Chaves' main square, the only major remnant of a 14th-century castle…

  • M

    Museu da Terra de Miranda

    This modest but attractive museum sheds light on a unique culture that has preserved age-old traditions into the 21st century. The handsome 17th-century…

