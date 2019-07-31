Baixa & Rossio

Built high and mighty on the rubble of the 1755 earthquake, Baixa is Lisbon’s riverfront gateway, its royal flag-bearer, its lifeblood. Trams rumble, buskers hold crowds captive and shoppers mill around old-world stores. The main drag, Rua Augusta, links the regal Praça do Comércio to Rossio, where you’ll find a neighbourly vibe in closet-sized ginjinha (cherry liqueur) bars and street cafes.

Explore Baixa & Rossio

  • Praça do Comércio

    With its grand 18th-century arcades, lemon-meringue facades and mosaic cobbles, the riverfront Praça do Comércio is a square to out-pomp them all…

  • I

    Igreja de São Domingos

    It’s a miracle that this baroque church dating to 1241 still stands, having barely survived the 1755 earthquake, then fire in 1959. Its sea of tea lights…

  • Carpintarias de São Lázaro

    Currently in soft opening mode, this new cultural centre in the heart of Mouraria is housing temporary exhibitions in the afternoons, as construction…

  • A

    Arco da Rua Augusta

    This triumphal arch was built in the wake of the 1755 earthquake. A lift whisks you to the top, where fine views of Praça do Comércio, the Rio Tejo and…

  • M

    Museu de Design e da Moda

    This Baixa star, set in a cavernous former bank, contains furniture, industrial design and couture dating from the 1930s. It was closed for renovations at…

  • L

    Lisbon Story Centre

    This museum takes visitors on a 60-minute journey through Lisbon's history, from its early foundation (pre-ancient Roman days) to modern times. An audio…

  • R

    Rossio

    Simply known as Rossio to locals, Praça Dom Pedro IV has 24-hour buzz. Shoeshiners, lottery-ticket sellers, hash-peddlers and office workers drift across…

  • M

    Museu do Dinheiro

    Pop into Banco do Portugal's money museum to see the stunning €34-million interior renovation of the once-mighty São Julião church (closed in 1933); and…

