With its grand 18th-century arcades, lemon-meringue facades and mosaic cobbles, the riverfront Praça do Comércio is a square to out-pomp them all…
Baixa & Rossio
Built high and mighty on the rubble of the 1755 earthquake, Baixa is Lisbon’s riverfront gateway, its royal flag-bearer, its lifeblood. Trams rumble, buskers hold crowds captive and shoppers mill around old-world stores. The main drag, Rua Augusta, links the regal Praça do Comércio to Rossio, where you’ll find a neighbourly vibe in closet-sized ginjinha (cherry liqueur) bars and street cafes.
Explore Baixa & Rossio
- Praça do Comércio
With its grand 18th-century arcades, lemon-meringue facades and mosaic cobbles, the riverfront Praça do Comércio is a square to out-pomp them all…
- NNúcleo Arqueológico da Rua dos Correeiros
Hidden under the Millennium BCP bank building are layers of ruins dating from the Iron Age, discovered on a 1991 parking-lot dig. Fascinating…
- IIgreja de São Domingos
It’s a miracle that this baroque church dating to 1241 still stands, having barely survived the 1755 earthquake, then fire in 1959. Its sea of tea lights…
- Carpintarias de São Lázaro
Currently in soft opening mode, this new cultural centre in the heart of Mouraria is housing temporary exhibitions in the afternoons, as construction…
- AArco da Rua Augusta
This triumphal arch was built in the wake of the 1755 earthquake. A lift whisks you to the top, where fine views of Praça do Comércio, the Rio Tejo and…
- MMuseu de Design e da Moda
This Baixa star, set in a cavernous former bank, contains furniture, industrial design and couture dating from the 1930s. It was closed for renovations at…
- LLisbon Story Centre
This museum takes visitors on a 60-minute journey through Lisbon's history, from its early foundation (pre-ancient Roman days) to modern times. An audio…
- RRossio
Simply known as Rossio to locals, Praça Dom Pedro IV has 24-hour buzz. Shoeshiners, lottery-ticket sellers, hash-peddlers and office workers drift across…
- MMuseu do Dinheiro
Pop into Banco do Portugal's money museum to see the stunning €34-million interior renovation of the once-mighty São Julião church (closed in 1933); and…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Baixa & Rossio.
See
Praça do Comércio
With its grand 18th-century arcades, lemon-meringue facades and mosaic cobbles, the riverfront Praça do Comércio is a square to out-pomp them all…
See
Núcleo Arqueológico da Rua dos Correeiros
Hidden under the Millennium BCP bank building are layers of ruins dating from the Iron Age, discovered on a 1991 parking-lot dig. Fascinating…
See
Igreja de São Domingos
It’s a miracle that this baroque church dating to 1241 still stands, having barely survived the 1755 earthquake, then fire in 1959. Its sea of tea lights…
See
Carpintarias de São Lázaro
Currently in soft opening mode, this new cultural centre in the heart of Mouraria is housing temporary exhibitions in the afternoons, as construction…
See
Arco da Rua Augusta
This triumphal arch was built in the wake of the 1755 earthquake. A lift whisks you to the top, where fine views of Praça do Comércio, the Rio Tejo and…
See
Museu de Design e da Moda
This Baixa star, set in a cavernous former bank, contains furniture, industrial design and couture dating from the 1930s. It was closed for renovations at…
See
Lisbon Story Centre
This museum takes visitors on a 60-minute journey through Lisbon's history, from its early foundation (pre-ancient Roman days) to modern times. An audio…
See
Rossio
Simply known as Rossio to locals, Praça Dom Pedro IV has 24-hour buzz. Shoeshiners, lottery-ticket sellers, hash-peddlers and office workers drift across…
See
Museu do Dinheiro
Pop into Banco do Portugal's money museum to see the stunning €34-million interior renovation of the once-mighty São Julião church (closed in 1933); and…