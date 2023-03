Completed in 1952, this expansive square is the centrepiece of the Marszałkowska Residential District (MDM). Although contemporary shopfronts, commercial signage and parked cars mar the socialist realist vision of the architecture, wonderful details remain, not least the heroic worker reliefs carved into facades and the giant pair of lamps at the southern end.

Make sure you return in the evening to see the animated neon Volleyball Player, designed by Jan Mucharski in 1960.