Photography enthusiasts will be thrilled by this late-19th-century contraption. Reputedly the last working example of its kind in Europe, it consists of a large rotating drum that you peer into via individual eyepieces to see stereoscopic 3D photos. The 48 images on display vary fairly often and include ones in colour. Every Sunday the set is of Warsaw in the early 20th century.

Each rotation of the 48 pictures takes about 15 minutes.