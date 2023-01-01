The largest monument of the Old Town is St Catherine’s Church, Gdańsk's oldest, which was begun in the 1220s. It was the parish church for the entire town until St Mary’s was completed. As is common, the church evolved over centuries and only reached its final shape in the mid-15th century (save for the baroque top to the tower, added in 1634).

A major fire in May 2006 caused the roof to collapse and resulted in considerable damage to the interior. Much was restored, but the walls remain unrendered and work seems to have stalled for the time being – it will obviously be many years before this wonderful church is fully restored. There's a small exhibition on the fire, including dramatic TV news footage and photos.