Gdańsk

Gdansk, Long Market Dlugi Targ

Overview

Like a ministate all to itself, Gdańsk has a unique feel that sets it apart from other cities in Poland. Centuries of maritime ebb and flow as a major Baltic port; streets of distinctively un-Polish architecture influenced by a united nations of wealthy merchants who shaped the city’s past; the toing and froing of Danzig/Gdańsk between Teutonic Prussia and Slavic Poland; and the destruction wrought by WWII have all bequeathed a special atmosphere that makes Gdańsk an increasingly popular destination.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • 2F5XA5T Gdansk, Poland - Sept 9, 2020: The Museum of Second World War, Gdansk, Poland Museum of WWII

    Museum of WWII

    Gdańsk

    Opened in 2016, this striking piece of modern architecture is a bold addition to the northern end of Gdańsk's waterfront. It has rapidly become one of…

  • Wall spelling out the Solidarity logo in Polish, composed of small red and white pieces of card.

    European Solidarity Centre

    Gdańsk

    Opened in 2014, and housed in a truly awful example of 21st-century architecture (its rusty steel plates were designed to evoke ships under construction),…

  • Gdansk, Long Market Dlugi Targ

    Długi Targ

    Gdańsk

    Długi Targ was once the main city market and is now the major focus for visitors. Things have gotten a bit touristy here over the last decade (dubious…

  • Poland, St Mary's Church Largest Brick Church In World

    St Mary's Church

    Gdańsk

    Dominating the heart of the Old Town, St Mary’s is often cited as the largest brick church in the world, its massive 78m-high tower dominating the Gdańsk…

  • Exterior of National Maritime Museum on the Motlawa River.

    National Maritime Museum

    Gdańsk

    This is a sprawling exhibition covering Gdańsk's role as a Baltic seaport through the centuries. The headquarters, the multimillion-euro Maritime Cultural…

  • ulica Mariacka (St Mary Street).

    Ulica Mariacka

    Gdańsk

    The most atmospheric of all Gdańsk's streets and one of Poland’s most photogenic lanes is this length of cobbles between the waterfront St Mary’s Gate and…

  • Artus Court Museum

    Artus Court Museum

    Gdańsk

    Rising in all its embellished grandeur behind the Neptune Fountain, the Artus Court is perhaps the single best-known house in Gdańsk. The court has been…

  • St Bridget's Church

    St Bridget's Church

    Gdańsk

    Founded over 700 years ago, St Bridget’s was reduced to medieval brick dust in 1945, and until 1970 only the outer walls were left standing. Very little…

Articles

Latest stories from Gdańsk

Is this the most beautiful Christmas market in Europe?

Dec 11, 2019 • 2 min read

