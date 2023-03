Squeezed between two houses just to the north of St Mary’s Church, and completely overshadowed by its massive neighbour, the small Royal Chapel is the only baroque church in old Gdańsk. It was built between 1678 and 1681 to fulfil the last will of the primate of Poland at the time, Andrzej Olszowski. The chapel was designed by famous royal architect Tylman van Gameren, with the facade its most attractive feature.