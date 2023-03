According to legend, the Neptune Fountain, next to the Town Hall, once gushed forth with the trademark Gdańsk liqueur, Goldwasser. As the story goes, it spurted out of the trident one night and Neptune found himself endangered by crowds of drunken locals. The bronze was the work of Flemish artist Peter Husen; it was made between 1606 and 1613 and is Poland's oldest secular monument. A menagerie of stone sea creatures was added in the 1750s during restoration.