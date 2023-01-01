Standing conspicuously opposite St Catherine’s Church, the Great Mill certainly lives up to its name. Created by the Teutonic Knights in northern Poland’s typical red brick around 1350, it was medieval Europe’s largest mill at over 40m long and 26m high. With a set of 18 monster millstones (now gone), each 5m in diameter, the mill produced 200 tonnes of flour per day right up until 1945.

No longer serving the purpose for which it was built, the mill was being converted into flats at the time of research.