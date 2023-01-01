Ul Piwna terminates at the Great Arsenal, an architectural gem. The work of Antonius van Opbergen, it was built at the beginning of the 17th century and, like most of Gdańsk’s architecture, clearly shows the influence of the Low Countries. The main eastern facade, framed within two side towers, is floridly decorated and guarded by figures of soldiers on the top. Military motifs predominate, and the city’s coat of arms guards the doorways.

Unfortunately the building is closed to the public, except the cavernous space below which is home to the Probiernia Win wine bar.