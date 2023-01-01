This gate at the western end of Royal Way was the traditional entry point for kings. It was built in 1574 as part of the new fortifications, which were constructed outside the city's medieval walls to strengthen the system. Authorities weren't happy with the original structure, so in 1586 they commissioned Flemish artist, Willem van den Block, to embellish it, covering it with sandstone slabs and ornamenting it with three coats of arms: Prussia (unicorns), Poland (angels) and Gdańsk (lions).