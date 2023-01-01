The large 15th-century construction known as the Foregate consists of the Torture House (Katownia) to the west and a high Prison Tower (Wieża Więzienna) to the east, linked to one another by two walls. When the Upland Gate was built, the Foregate lost its defensive function and was turned into a jail. The Torture House then had an extra storey added as a court room and was topped with decorative Renaissance parapets.

A gallows was built on the square to the north, where public executions of condemned foreigners were held (locals had the 'privilege' of being hanged on Długi Targ). The Foregate was used as a jail until the mid-19th century. It was damaged during WWII but restored in the late 20th century; today it’s also the home of the Amber Museum, where kilograms of ‘Baltic gold’ radiate a prehistoric glow.