The Germans built extermination camps in remote parts of Poland, hoping to keep Operation Reinhard, the plan to kill Poland's Jews, a secret. Nowhere is this more in evidence than at Sobibór. Today this somnolent logging village is less than a kilometre from the Belarus border and no roads going anyplace pass nearby.

The site of the Sobibór extermination camp is even more remote, buried in thick forest several kilometres from its namesake village. From April 1942 until the end of October 1943, more than 170,000 Jews died in the Sobibór gas chambers. This stark horror is omnipresent at the memorial where the disused railway tracks are little changed since 1943 when trains carrying thousands of doomed people arrived daily.

The isolation of the site adds to the feeling that civilisation is far away. A visit to Sobibór is a quietly powerful excursion into the memories of the Holocaust.