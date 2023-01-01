Herbst Palace Museum

Now a branch of the Museum of Art, this building started life in 1875 as a grand villa of the Herbst family. Although the owners fled before WWII, taking all the furnishings and art with them, the interior has been restored and furnished like the original, giving an insight into how barons of industry once lived. There's also a separate exhibition of Polish and European art from the 15th to early 20th centuries (adult/child 10/5zł).

A combined ticket for MS1, MS2 and Herbst Palace costs adult/child 30/20zł.