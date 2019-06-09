Radegast station on the north side of Łódź was the main deportation centre for Jews being sent to the extermination camps at Chełmno and Auschwitz-Birkenau. The station has been preserved and now holds a memorial to those lost in the Holocaust. Displays detail life in the ghetto and delve into the lives of some of the 145,000 people sent to their deaths from this station. It's about a 1km walk northwest from either the Doly tram stop or the Jewish Cemetery.

Railroad cars like those used for the deportations stand silently next to the old station building, and original transport lists (some headed with 'Zur Arbeit' – 'to work') line a long concrete tunnel nearby. The station was renovated in 2019.