Centre for Science & Technology

Part of the EC1 complex that forms the heart of Łódź's city centre redevelopment plan, this former coal-fired power station (dating from the early 1900s) has been restored and repurposed as an awe-inspiring museum. Here you can explore the dissected heart of the giant furnaces and boilers, and interact with hands-on exhibits that explain fundamental scientific principles ranging from atomic physics to electromagnetism to optics. Guides are on hand to answer questions.