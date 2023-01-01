The centrepiece of Łódź's plan to redevelop the city centre around Łódź Fabryczna train station, EC1 takes its name from its original incarnation as the city's first heating and power plant (Elektro-Ciepłownia 1). Opened in 1906 and closed down in 2000, the coal-fired power station, cooling tower and ancillary buildings have been beautifully renovated and adapted to house the Centre for Science & Technology, a planetarium and the National Centre for Film Culture (slated to open in 2020).