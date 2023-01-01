Housed in the palatial home of 'Cotton King' Karol Scheibler, this attraction is actually two museums in one. The basement and 1st floor are devoted to the history of Polish cinema and contain props, film posters and archaic camera equipment connected to the city's cinematic past. Everything changes, however, once you reach the ground floor, where Scheibler's luxurious apartments – frequently used as film and TV sets – reveal the great wealth of 19th-century Łódź.

Room after room is filled with extravagant boiserie (elaborately carved wood panelling), dreamy ceiling frescoes and elaborate ceramic stoves. The 'Mirror Room' is a marvel, with three crystal mirrors and angels coated in 24-carat gold.