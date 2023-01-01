City Museum of Łódź

Adjacent to the Manufaktura mall, this museum is housed in the impressive palace of 19th-century textile baron Izrael Kalmanowicz Poznański. The opulent apartments are a clear indication of the Poznańskis' wealth, bedecked with elaborate dark-wood wall panelling, delicate stained-glass windows and a grand ballroom. Despite taking a back seat to the building itself, the 1st-floor exhibitions are interesting, covering famous Łódź citizens such as pianist Artur Rubinstein and writer Jerzy Kosiński, while those in the basement cover the city's history.

Amidst ongoing renovations, don't miss the 1902 baroque dining room.