Red House

Łódź

LoginSave

One of the most feared buildings in the ghetto during WWII, the German police tortured Jews here to find out where they had hid their valuables.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Jewish Cemetery

    Jewish Cemetery

    1.65 MILES

    Łódź's Jewish cemetery was founded in 1892 and today is a haunting destination. The largest Jewish graveyard in Europe, it contains around 68,000…

  • x-default

    City Museum of Łódź

    0.32 MILES

    Adjacent to the Manufaktura mall, this museum is housed in the impressive palace of 19th-century textile baron Izrael Kalmanowicz Poznański. The opulent…

  • Centre for Science & Technology

    Centre for Science & Technology

    1.2 MILES

    Part of the EC1 complex that forms the heart of Łódź's city centre redevelopment plan, this former coal-fired power station (dating from the early 1900s)…

  • Narodziny Dnia

    Narodziny Dnia

    0.72 MILES

    A courtyard brilliantly covered in the fantastical imaginings of Polish artist Wojciech Siudmak – imps, harlequins and brightly coloured birds.

  • Weasels

    Weasels

    0.33 MILES

    A crowd-pleasing gaggle of weasels cavort on the side of a building in this moral by ROA.

  • x-default

    Radegast Station

    1.72 MILES

    Radegast station on the north side of Łódź was the main deportation centre for Jews being sent to the extermination camps at Chełmno and Auschwitz…

  • x-default

    Herbst Palace Museum

    2.36 MILES

    Now a branch of the Museum of Art, this building started life in 1875 as a grand villa of the Herbst family. Although the owners fled before WWII, taking…

  • EC1

    EC1

    1.23 MILES

    The centrepiece of Łódź's plan to redevelop the city centre around Łódź Fabryczna train station, EC1 takes its name from its original incarnation as the…

View more attractions

Nearby Łódź attractions

2. Museum of the Factory

0.3 MILES

This industrial museum within the Manufaktura complex shows Łódź factories at their productive best, when they made goods to be sold rather than served as…

3. Bałucki Rynek

0.31 MILES

The administrative heart of the Jewish ghetto, where the Gestapo and Mordechai Chaim Rumkowsi, the Jewish elder in charge of the ghetto, had their offices…

4. Experymentarium

0.31 MILES

Seemingly designed for kids and high-school science nerds, this interactive science museum in Manufaktura is a blast at any age. The exhibits are built…

5. City Museum of Łódź

0.32 MILES

Adjacent to the Manufaktura mall, this museum is housed in the impressive palace of 19th-century textile baron Izrael Kalmanowicz Poznański. The opulent…

6. Weasels

0.33 MILES

A crowd-pleasing gaggle of weasels cavort on the side of a building in this moral by ROA.

7. Manufaktura

0.34 MILES

This huge – and hugely impressive – shopping mall deserves to be listed as a tourist attraction in its own right. It's within a massive complex of red…

8. Museum of the Sewer Tube

0.4 MILES

A 15-minute guided tour (in Polish, every 30 minutes) leads through a short section of old brick-lined sewer tunnel from 1926 beneath Plac Wolności, with…