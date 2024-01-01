One of the most feared buildings in the ghetto during WWII, the German police tortured Jews here to find out where they had hid their valuables.
Red House
Łódź
1.65 MILES
Łódź's Jewish cemetery was founded in 1892 and today is a haunting destination. The largest Jewish graveyard in Europe, it contains around 68,000…
0.32 MILES
Adjacent to the Manufaktura mall, this museum is housed in the impressive palace of 19th-century textile baron Izrael Kalmanowicz Poznański. The opulent…
Centre for Science & Technology
1.2 MILES
Part of the EC1 complex that forms the heart of Łódź's city centre redevelopment plan, this former coal-fired power station (dating from the early 1900s)…
0.72 MILES
A courtyard brilliantly covered in the fantastical imaginings of Polish artist Wojciech Siudmak – imps, harlequins and brightly coloured birds.
0.33 MILES
A crowd-pleasing gaggle of weasels cavort on the side of a building in this moral by ROA.
1.72 MILES
Radegast station on the north side of Łódź was the main deportation centre for Jews being sent to the extermination camps at Chełmno and Auschwitz…
2.36 MILES
Now a branch of the Museum of Art, this building started life in 1875 as a grand villa of the Herbst family. Although the owners fled before WWII, taking…
1.23 MILES
The centrepiece of Łódź's plan to redevelop the city centre around Łódź Fabryczna train station, EC1 takes its name from its original incarnation as the…
Nearby Łódź attractions
1. Church of the Assumption of Our Blessed Mary
0.05 MILES
A Catholic church with tall red-brick steeples. Used to store the belongings of Łódź Jews killed during WWII.
0.3 MILES
This industrial museum within the Manufaktura complex shows Łódź factories at their productive best, when they made goods to be sold rather than served as…
0.31 MILES
The administrative heart of the Jewish ghetto, where the Gestapo and Mordechai Chaim Rumkowsi, the Jewish elder in charge of the ghetto, had their offices…
0.31 MILES
Seemingly designed for kids and high-school science nerds, this interactive science museum in Manufaktura is a blast at any age. The exhibits are built…
0.32 MILES
0.33 MILES
0.34 MILES
This huge – and hugely impressive – shopping mall deserves to be listed as a tourist attraction in its own right. It's within a massive complex of red…
0.4 MILES
A 15-minute guided tour (in Polish, every 30 minutes) leads through a short section of old brick-lined sewer tunnel from 1926 beneath Plac Wolności, with…