Judaica Foundation

This large 19th-century prayer room serves as a leading venue for lectures, films, art presentations and discussions concerning local Jewish life and culture. There's a sprawling antique store/junk shop in the basement and a scenic rooftop cafe (open April to October). Check the schedule posted at the door to see the current events.
